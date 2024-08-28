ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
In August, the Pension Fund transferred housing subsidies for some Ukrainians

In August, the Pension Fund transferred housing subsidies for some Ukrainians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14352 views

In August, the Pension Fund of Ukraine automatically recalculated housing subsidies for households whose income changed by more than 50%. The recalculation was carried out within the established deadline for the subsidy.

In August, the Pension Fund of Ukraine recalculated the amount of housing subsidies for households whose average monthly total income decreased or increased by more than 50 percent. This was stated by the Pension Fund of Ukraine , UNN reports.

Details

The agency explains that this is a standard procedure. Thus, every year in March and August, the Pension Fund of Ukraine recalculates the amount of housing subsidies for households whose average monthly total income has decreased or increased by more than 50 percent within the established period of its appointment.

In August, households whose incomes changed received an automatic recalculation of housing subsidies

- the Pension Fund said in a statement.

This recalculation is done automatically, without the need for citizens to apply. 

It is noted that when recalculating payments to this category of subsidies from August, the average monthly total income is taken into account for the I and II quarters of the current year, which is compared with the income for the III and IV quarters of the previous year (it was for this period that the income was taken into account when assigning the subsidy from May 2024).

If the comparison shows that the income has changed by more than 50 percent, the amount of the housing subsidy is revised.

Recall

In Ukraine, due to the increase in electricity tariffs , the amount of subsidy for recipients will be automatically recalculated by the Pension Fund of Ukraine

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyEconomy

