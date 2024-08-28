In August, the Pension Fund transferred housing subsidies for some Ukrainians

In August, the Pension Fund of Ukraine recalculated the amount of housing subsidies for households whose average monthly total income decreased or increased by more than 50 percent. This was stated by the Pension Fund of Ukraine , UNN reports.

The agency explains that this is a standard procedure. Thus, every year in March and August, the Pension Fund of Ukraine recalculates the amount of housing subsidies for households whose average monthly total income has decreased or increased by more than 50 percent within the established period of its appointment.

In August, households whose incomes changed received an automatic recalculation of housing subsidies - the Pension Fund said in a statement.

This recalculation is done automatically, without the need for citizens to apply.

It is noted that when recalculating payments to this category of subsidies from August, the average monthly total income is taken into account for the I and II quarters of the current year, which is compared with the income for the III and IV quarters of the previous year (it was for this period that the income was taken into account when assigning the subsidy from May 2024).

If the comparison shows that the income has changed by more than 50 percent, the amount of the housing subsidy is revised.

