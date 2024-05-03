ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
In April, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange helped 15 seriously ill children, including 11-year-old Yulia with severe scoliosis

In April, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange helped 15 seriously ill children, including 11-year-old Yulia with severe scoliosis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15964 views

In April, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange helped 15 seriously ill children, including 11-year-old Yulia, who had undergone a complex spinal surgery.

During April of this year, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Elena and Yulia Sosedka, helped 15 seriously ill children undergo timely treatment and rehabilitation. The total amount of assistance amounted to more than 322 thousand hryvnias, UNN reports.

"The philosophy of the DobroDiy Philanthropic Marketplace is based on a phrase that may seem contradictory. It is rational empathy. Our path is to help those who need it most at the right time. Our struggle over the past two years has been a maximum effort to ensure that life in Ukraine continues," the Philanthropic Marketplace said in a statement.

Overall, in April, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange focused on helping children with serious diagnoses. As a result, 15 seriously ill children received assistance, which is estimated at over 322 thousand hryvnias.

In particular, thanks to DobroDiy, 9 children started their planned rehabilitation courses on time; 4 children received vital medicines and materials; 1 child underwent a medical and diagnostic examination and  1 child was successfully operated on and fitted with a spinal correction device.

Among those who received help was 11-year-old Yulia Burdylienko, who has a severe form of scoliosis. Her family managed to get out of the occupied Luhansk region last year, and recently the disease has progressed significantly. The girl was not able to fully develop and enjoy her childhood.

Image

Yulia needed a complicated spinal surgery that cost 280 ,800 UAH.  For her mother, who is raising the girl alone, this amount was unaffordable. To relieve the girl of pain and suffering, DobroDiy and its partners helped pay for the installation of a special structure on the child's spine.  The operation was successful, and we hope for a speedy recovery of Yulia.

Add

From February 24, 2022 to the end of April 2024, thanks to the joint efforts of all the Exchange's partners, we provided assistance that is estimated at UAH 124,830,000! During this time, we have provided assistance in various formats:

-  Ukrainian Defense Forces - by UAH 90.9 million ;

-  basic medical facilities - by UAH 8.3 million ;

-  seriously ill children - by UAH 11.9 million ;

- 0]   humanitarian aid was sent  for UAH 13.3 million ;

-  educational and social initiatives - by UAH 430 thousand .

You can join any of the charitable projects that will resonate with your heart and resonate with your need to help others on the official website of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk

