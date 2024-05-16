ukenru
In April, almost UAH 79 billion worth of tenders were announced through Prozorro

In April, almost UAH 79 billion worth of tenders were announced through Prozorro

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13061 views

In April, public procuring entities conducted UAH 78.5 billion worth of procurement through the Prozorro system, reaching the pre-war level.

In April, 7.4 thousand public customers made purchases through the Prozorro system worth UAH 78.5 billion. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, UNN reports .

Despite the full-scale war, the public procurement sector continues to develop dynamically. We have already reached the level of procurement that was before the full-scale invasion. Currently, about 80% of all public procurement funds are spent through Prozorro,

- says Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Nadiia Bihun.

Details

She notes that the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine is now actively working to improve public procurement processes and implement best practices from Europe. Soon, they plan to submit to the Verkhovna Rada draft amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Public Procurement" that will include new tools for the efficiency of complex procurement, initiatives that have already proven their worth during the war, and measures to bring Ukrainian legislation in line with European standards.

According to Bigun, 39,700 procurements were announced through the Prozorro system in April. The most significant amounts were allocated for the repair and reconstruction of buildings - UAH 12.3 billion, the purchase of medicines - UAH 5.7 billion, road works - UAH 4.7 billion, and the purchase of electricity - also UAH 4.7 billion.

In addition, tenders for the purchase of UAVs worth UAH 2.6 billion were announced through Prozorro. Last month, contracts totaling UAH 56.9 billion were signed, which is UAH 6.1 billion less than expected.

Recall

The State Operator of the Logistics stated that they are leaders in terms of competitiveness of bidding on Prozorro. The overall indicator of competitiveness in two procurement areas exceeded 92%.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine

