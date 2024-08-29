In a few days, it will quickly deliver students to school: Brovarska Hromada receives another school bus

On the eve of the start of the new school year, the Brovary community received another school bus. The comfortable and modern transport for students was purchased with the assistance of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration under the Made in Ukraine program. This was reported in his Telegram channel by the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, according to UNN.

The mayor of Brovary added that this school bus will be used in the village of Trebukhiv.

"Today, ten communities of Kyiv region, including our Brovary community, have received wonderful gifts from the Kyiv Regional State Administration - modern and comfortable school buses. The vehicles were purchased under the Made in Ukraine program at the expense of a state subvention and co-financing from local budgets. The new bus will be operating in Trebukhiv and in a few days will be delivering pupils to school in the morning and home after school in a fast and timely manner," wrote Igor Sapozhko.

