ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
This is only the first batch: 10 communities in Kyiv Oblast receive new school buses

This is only the first batch: 10 communities in Kyiv Oblast receive new school buses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16032 views

10 communities in Kyiv region have received new school buses made in Ukraine. A total of 41 buses have been purchased, and the remaining 31 communities will receive them in September as part of the Made in Ukraine program.

Kyiv region continues to prepare for the new school year. Today, 10 communities in the region received 10 new school buses. This was reported on his Facebook page  by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, UNN reports.

"I rode one of them. I need to know how our children are transported. I was satisfied with the quality," said Ruslan Kravchenko. 

The buses were delivered to the following communities: 

  • Baryshivska 
  • Boyarska 
  • Brovarska 
  • Volodarskaya 
  • Mountain 
  • Gostomelskaya 
  • Zgurivska 
  • Kaharlytska 
  • Kozhanskaya 
  • Stavishchenskaya

"This is only the first batch. In total, Kyiv region has purchased 41 school buses. All of them are made in Ukraine. The buses were purchased under the "Made in Ukraine" program at the expense of a state subvention on the terms of co-financing from the local budget. The co-financing of communities was at least 35%.  The remaining 31 buses will be delivered to the communities in September this year," added Ruslan Kravchenko. 

He said that in the new school year, the number of students who need to be transported to schools has increased and now exceeds 34,000. Not all of them use school buses. About 25% of students were transported by hired vehicles.  In total, 402 school buses transport children in Kyiv region.

"We are constantly working to increase our fleet. We involve international partners in this. Thanks to them, the fleet has been replenished with 14 buses, 13 of which were donated to Kyiv by the Czech Republic. Despite all the difficulties, our children should be able to study offline and get to school without any problems," Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyKyiv region

