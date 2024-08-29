This is only the first batch: 10 communities in Kyiv Oblast receive new school buses

Kyiv region continues to prepare for the new school year. Today, 10 communities in the region received 10 new school buses. This was reported on his Facebook page by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, UNN reports.

"I rode one of them. I need to know how our children are transported. I was satisfied with the quality," said Ruslan Kravchenko.

The buses were delivered to the following communities:

Baryshivska

Boyarska

Brovarska

Volodarskaya

Mountain

Gostomelskaya

Zgurivska

Kaharlytska

Kozhanskaya

Stavishchenskaya

"This is only the first batch. In total, Kyiv region has purchased 41 school buses. All of them are made in Ukraine. The buses were purchased under the "Made in Ukraine" program at the expense of a state subvention on the terms of co-financing from the local budget. The co-financing of communities was at least 35%. The remaining 31 buses will be delivered to the communities in September this year," added Ruslan Kravchenko.

He said that in the new school year, the number of students who need to be transported to schools has increased and now exceeds 34,000. Not all of them use school buses. About 25% of students were transported by hired vehicles. In total, 402 school buses transport children in Kyiv region.

"We are constantly working to increase our fleet. We involve international partners in this. Thanks to them, the fleet has been replenished with 14 buses, 13 of which were donated to Kyiv by the Czech Republic. Despite all the difficulties, our children should be able to study offline and get to school without any problems," Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized.