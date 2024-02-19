In 2022, the Chief of Staff of the Verkhovna Rada received almost UAH 3 million in salary and UAH 6 thousand in social assistance

In 2022, the Chief of Staff of the Verkhovna Rada, Vyacheslav Shtuchnyi, received almost UAH 3 million in salary, more than half a million in pension and UAH 6 thousand in social assistance. This is stated in Shtuchnyi's declaration for 2022, UNN reports.

According to the declaration, in 2022, Viacheslav Shtuchnyi received UAH 2 million 941 thousand 101 in salary as the Chief of Staff of the Verkhovna Rada. In addition, in 2022, Shtuchnyi received UAH 6 thousand in social assistance from the Kyiv City Center for the Calculation and Payment of Social Benefits, UAH 538 thousand 41 in pensions, and UAH 2,534 in interest from a bank.

He also received UAH 830 thousand from the sale of movable property. In his declaration for 2021, Shtuchnyi indicated that he owned a Mercedes-Benz GLK 220 CDI. In the declaration for 2022, he indicated that he did not own the car, so it can be assumed that it was the one sold by Shtukhnyi.

In Ukrainian banks, Stuchnyi keeps 7,323 dollars, 185 euros and 355,161 hryvnias. Shtuchnyi also has accounts in a Polish bank, where he keeps 188 Polish zlotys, 2,002 euros, 1,265 dollars, 5,070 pounds sterling and 7,811 Swiss francs, and in a Hungarian bank, where he keeps 9,465 euros.

He keeps 102 thousand euros, 151 thousand dollars, and 430 thousand hryvnias in cash. Shtuchnyi also indicated that in 2022 he spent UAH 1 million 691 thousand on charity.

In addition, the VR Chief of Staff jointly owns a 125.6-square-meter apartment in Kyiv and has the right to use a 47.2-square-meter state dacha in Koncha Zaspa.

In 2022, UAH 83.9 million was allocated from the Ukrainian budget for the VR Secretariat.

