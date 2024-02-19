In 2022, the Chief of Staff of the Verkhovna Rada received almost UAH 3 million in salary and UAH 6 thousand in social assistance

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92549 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109519 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152269 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156108 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252158 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174556 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165750 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148390 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226838 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39854 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74214 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 42302 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35089 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67678 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252157 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226836 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212800 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238511 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225228 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92535 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67678 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74214 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113290 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114170 views
In 2022, the Chief of Staff of the Verkhovna Rada received almost UAH 3 million in salary and UAH 6 thousand in social assistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26154 views

The Chief of Staff of the Verkhovna Rada received almost UAH 3 million in salary and UAH 6 thousand in social assistance in 2022, according to his declaration.

In 2022, the Chief of Staff of the Verkhovna Rada, Vyacheslav Shtuchnyi, received almost UAH 3 million in salary, more than half a million in pension and UAH 6 thousand in social assistance. This is stated in Shtuchnyi's declaration for 2022, UNN reports.

Details

According to the declaration, in 2022, Viacheslav Shtuchnyi received UAH 2 million 941 thousand 101 in salary as the Chief of Staff of the Verkhovna Rada. In addition, in 2022, Shtuchnyi received UAH 6 thousand in social assistance from the Kyiv City Center for the Calculation and Payment of Social Benefits, UAH 538 thousand 41 in pensions, and UAH 2,534 in interest from a bank.

He also received UAH 830 thousand from the sale of movable property. In his declaration for 2021, Shtuchnyi indicated that he owned a Mercedes-Benz GLK 220 CDI. In the declaration for 2022, he indicated that he did not own the car, so it can be assumed that it was the one sold by Shtukhnyi.

In Ukrainian banks, Stuchnyi keeps 7,323 dollars, 185 euros and 355,161 hryvnias. Shtuchnyi also has accounts in a Polish bank, where he keeps 188 Polish zlotys, 2,002 euros, 1,265 dollars, 5,070 pounds sterling and 7,811 Swiss francs, and in a Hungarian bank, where he keeps 9,465 euros.

He keeps 102 thousand euros, 151 thousand dollars, and 430 thousand hryvnias in cash. Shtuchnyi also indicated that in 2022 he spent UAH 1 million 691 thousand on charity.

In addition, the VR Chief of Staff jointly owns a 125.6-square-meter apartment in Kyiv and has the right to use a 47.2-square-meter state dacha in Koncha Zaspa.

Add

In 2022, UAH 83.9 million was allocated from the Ukrainian budget for the VR Secretariat.

Recall

In 2023, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov received UAH 573,873 in salary, as well as UAH 5 million in income from the alienation of securities and UAH 9,138,174 in the amount of the discount from the conversion of the SAFE agreement into Petcube shares.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics

