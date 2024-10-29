Impunity or justice? Why delaying the cases of officials harms Ukraine

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 20681 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 114584 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 173157 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 108870 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 345067 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174322 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145432 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196275 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125037 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108220 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Slimming with Ozempic: less praiseworthy than dieting and sports

April 3, 05:26 PM • 10709 views

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM • 12052 views

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM • 12389 views

In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

April 3, 05:45 PM • 10993 views

In Myanmar, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 3,145, and there may be more

April 3, 06:00 PM • 9000 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 20683 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 88300 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 114585 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 161344 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22641 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25306 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39197 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47730 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136266 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Impunity or justice? Why delaying the cases of officials harms Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160707 views

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a case of possible abuse by Oleksandr Zyma, director of the NBU's legal department. The official is suspected of unlawful interference in the affairs of the Deposit Guarantee Fund in relation to Concord Bank.

Impunity or justice? Why delaying the cases of officials harms Ukraine

Criminal proceedings for abuse of power and official position in Ukraine cause a considerable public outcry, especially when it comes to officials who continue to perform their duties despite the accusations. Such cases require prompt and effective investigation, as delays not only damage the image of state institutions, but also negatively affect the perception of Ukraine in the international arena, especially in the context of European integration and cooperation with international partners, UNN writes.

Abuse of power by public officials, in particular high-ranking officials, has a significant impact on the political and economic stability of the state. This is especially true if the violations involve abuse of power and official position. The longer these officials remain in office, the more their activities undermine the trust of citizens and partners in the authorities and increase the risk of repeated abuse. 

Oleksandr Babikov, former first deputy head of the State Bureau of Investigation, warns that investigating a criminal case against an official too quickly can be perceived as persecution. Therefore, a balanced approach is important.

"On the one hand, a quick, too quick investigation of criminal proceedings on the facts of abuse may be persecution, including for political and other reasons, and this risk cannot be ignored. And on the other hand, the fact that many officials whose involvement in official abuse was publicly announced in the media do not receive a verdict for several years usually speaks in favor of an effective and prompt investigation of criminal proceedings - this indicates absolute impunity," Babikov said in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

According to him, the delay in the investigation of such criminal cases leads to the fact  that those who know these officials understand that in fact, effective protection of the use of various procedural sabotage allows them to avoid criminal liability and, accordingly, continue to, say, "serve the country," continue to earn money and use it to influence, among other things, the pre-trial investigation bodies and the court. 

"Impunity, accordingly, generates even greater legal nihilism in the country," Babikov emphasized.

The case of Winter 

To effectively counter abuse of power, it is necessary to create conditions under which investigations are conducted within a short time frame. The timeframe is important not only to minimize the harm caused by the alleged offender, but also to ensure that justice is delivered in accordance with the standards of the rule of law. A relevant example is the criminal proceedings on the fact of possible abuse of power and official position against Oleksandr Zyma, Chief Lawyer of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU). 

However, despite the high profile of the case, it dragged on, raising additional questions about the transparency and effectiveness of the investigations.

The case was opened due to letter from Zyma to the Deposit Guarantee Fund. In the document, Zyma, who is also the chief lawyer of the National Bank and the chairman of the Administrative Council of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, recommended on behalf of the National Bank that the Deposit Guarantee Fund withdraw the lawsuits filed by Concord Bank against the National Bank of Ukraine.

It was about four lawsuits in which Concorde demanded to cancel fines totaling almost UAH 63.5 million. They were filed even before the National Bank decided to liquidate Concorde and put it into temporary administration.  

The DGF followed the recommendation it received on behalf of the regulator. The letter contained the digital signature of Oleksandr Zyma, who is also the chairman of the Deposit Guarantee Fund's Administrative Board, which appoints and dismisses its management.

In this way, Zyma may have called into question the independence of the Deposit Guarantee Fund's management, which now has a negative impact on cooperation with international financial institutions. It is possible that, for example, the IMF, due to its dissatisfaction with the situation, has begun to actively demand that Ukraine develop a procedure and hold an open competition for the position of the DGF Managing Director. 

In addition, according to Concorde co-owner Olena Sosedka, Zima deprived the bank's shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trial by his instructions. 

Currently, Zyma's case has been transferred from the SBI to the Pechersk Police Department in Kyiv for investigation. Law enforcement officials told UNN that they plan to identify the victims and interrogate the chief lawyer of the National Bank. Also, after Zyma is served with a notice of suspicion, investigators will file a petition with the court to remove him from his duties as director of the NBU's legal department.

When an official suspected of wrongdoing continues to work, there is a risk of witnesses being influenced, evidence being concealed, or other forms of obstruction of the investigation. In addition, such cases can have serious international implications, as openness and efficiency of investigations are key factors in maintaining Ukraine's partnerships with foreign countries and organizations that support Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

