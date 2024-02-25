If we return one child every day, it will take Ukraine 55 years - Lubinets

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that it would take Ukraine 55 years to return one Ukrainian child every day. Lubinets said this during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024", reports UNN.

According to Lubinets, Ukraine demands that all actions of the Russian Federation be recognized as genocide.

The most recent resolution of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe finally recognized the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism. Although the definition is not correct here. the Russian Federation is a terrorist country. And they are committing genocide against our Ukrainian children. If we return one Ukrainian child every day, it will take Ukraine 55 years. We don't have that much time - Lubinets said.

He added that Ukrainian children are a resource for Russians.

They enroll all Ukrainian children in military organizations, they raise them to be soldiers, they brainwash our children. And in the future, they will have to be members of the Russian army who will fight against us or against another country, including countries that are now taking the position that this does not concern them, - Lubinets added.

The Ombudsman emphasized that he personally does not believe in international organizations that would help Ukraine return illegally deported children.

Coming back to the peace initiative of our president, it is certainly a challenge to the state of the international system that we have now. Colleagues, let's be honest. There is no human rights protection system in the world. It does not exist. We have been at war against our country for 10 years, 2 years of full-scale war. For 10 years, Russians have been deporting Ukrainian children. What is the answer? There is none. We are still thinking about Russia's responsibility. We are still trying to convince our partners that we need to launch a special tribunal, we are asking them to recognize the actions of the Russian Federation as genocide, - The Ombudsman added.

According to him, the President of Ukraine has become a leader in writing a new world order.

We need to talk about this. I personally do not believe in international organizations. We believe in specific countries. We believe in Qatar, which helped us return these 11 children, and I believe in the efforts of the Vatican, - Lubinets added.

Eleven Ukrainian children, aged 2 to 16, were returned from the occupied territories and Russia with the help of Qatar. Two of the children were met by ambulance, as one child cannot move at all.