If such a decision is made, we will implement it: Nemchinov on cutting ministries

If the decision to reduce ministries in Ukraine is made, we will implement it. This was announced by the Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleh Nemchinov during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

The question of the number of ministries is a political decision of the faction or a coalition of factions, in this case, the Servant of the People plays the role of a mono-majority, and if such a decision is made, we will implement it. But it should depend on the specific tasks that are set. There is a task, a priority of the security and defense sector, so we set a task for the security and defense sector, there is a need to strengthen and create a target agency - we create it - Nemchinov said.

In addition, he said that as part of the reform of civil servants' remuneration and changes in the approach to remuneration, more than 19 thousand vacancies were actually cut in the first quarter, and the actual number is quite dynamic, because people come to work, resign, have life circumstances, etc.

"As for the reform in general, which you (the TV presenter - ed.) call the government reform, it continues... We have a project in terms of legislative initiatives approved for this year. We envisage the development of a draft law on the Center of Government, and of course, the processes of optimization, decision-making, implementation, control, and a qualitative approach to making such decisions are at the top of our agenda after the issues of the country's defense capability and European integration," Nemchinov said.

According to him, the draft law on the center of government will be quite voluminous because it will require political changes, as the structure of decision-making is changing.

We anticipate that with the creation of the Center in the government, it will be possible to systematize and summarize rulemaking activities in one place. Because now, in fact, a ministry forms a policy for its sector, and then the document goes through a rather complicated and not always transparent path for an ordinary citizen and civil servants before being adopted. We want the bulk of rulemaking after a political decision is made to be concentrated in the center of the government, and then the adoption of this document and control over its implementation should be concentrated around this - Nemchinov said.

Addendum

In March 2024, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that Ukraine had already cut 20 thousand civil service vacancies, and that the number of ministries was planned to be reduced by a third.