IDF strikes hundreds of Hezbollah launchers in Lebanon

On the evening of September 19, the IDF, on the instructions of Israeli intelligence , struck hundreds of Hezbollah launchers in Lebanon, ready to be used to fire on Israel. This is stated in a statement by the Israeli army in Telegram, UNN reports.

The Israeli Air Force struck about 100 launchers and additional terrorist infrastructure facilities, consisting of about 1,000 rocket launchers, which were ready to open fire on Israeli territory in the near future. - the IDF said in a statement.

As noted in the statement, the IDF will continue operations to destroy the infrastructure and capabilities of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in order to protect the state of Israel.

