IDF on strike on humanitarian zone in Gaza: Hamas command post hit, 'numerous measures' taken to reduce risk of harm to population

The Israeli Air Force struck at Hamas terrorists operating in the command and control center located in the humanitarian zone in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. The shelling injured high-ranking Hamas representatives. The IDF indicated that numerous measures were taken before the strike to reduce the risk of harm to civilians. Also on the night of September 10, the Israeli Air Force struck Hezbollah military installations in southern Lebanon. UNN reports this with reference to the IDF in Telegram.

Overnight, according to IDF intelligence, the Israeli Air Force conducted a precision strike against several high-ranking Hamas terrorists operating in a command and control center located in the humanitarian zone in Khan Younis. Among the terrorists was Samer Ismail Khadr Abu Dakka, the head of Hamas' aviation unit in the Gaza Strip. In addition, during the operation, the terrorist Osama Tabesh, head of the Surveillance and Targeting Department at the Hamas Military Intelligence Headquarters, and Ayman Mabhouh, another high-ranking Hamas terrorist, were killed. - the IDF said in a statement.

It is noted that these terrorists were directly involved in the massacres on October 7 and have recently carried out terrorist activities against the IDF and the state of Israel.

The Israeli army assured that before the strike, detailed reconnaissance and aerial surveillance were conducted, which confirmed the presence of terrorists in the area along with other terrorist operatives.

“Prior to the strike, numerous measures were taken to reduce the risk of harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions, aerial surveillance and additional means,” the IDF emphasized.

They also added that Hamas continues to deploy its militants and military infrastructure in the humanitarian zone and systematically uses Gazan civilians as human shields for its terrorist activities.

Also at night, the Israeli Air Force struck Hezbollah's military installations in the areas of Aita al-Shab, Khiam and Nakoura in southern Lebanon.

In addition, the IDF opened mortar fire in the Nakoura area in southern Lebanon.

“The IDF will continue to act against the threat posed by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in order to protect the state of Israel,” the Israeli army said.