IDF on strike on humanitarian zone in Gaza: Hamas command post hit, 'numerous measures' taken to reduce risk of harm to population

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 195196 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196698 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185597 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
IDF on strike on humanitarian zone in Gaza: Hamas command post hit, 'numerous measures' taken to reduce risk of harm to population

IDF on strike on humanitarian zone in Gaza: Hamas command post hit, 'numerous measures' taken to reduce risk of harm to population

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13569 views

The Israeli Air Force attacked the Hamas command center in the Khan Younis humanitarian zone, killing high-ranking terrorists. The IDF took measures to minimize damage to civilians and also struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

The Israeli Air Force struck at Hamas terrorists operating in the command and control center located in the humanitarian zone in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. The shelling injured high-ranking Hamas representatives. The IDF indicated that numerous measures were taken before the strike to reduce the risk of harm to civilians. Also on the night of September 10, the Israeli Air Force struck Hezbollah military installations in southern Lebanon. UNN reports this with reference to the IDF in Telegram.

Overnight, according to IDF intelligence, the Israeli Air Force conducted a precision  strike against several high-ranking Hamas terrorists operating in a command and control center located in the humanitarian zone in Khan Younis. Among the terrorists was Samer Ismail Khadr Abu Dakka, the head of Hamas' aviation unit in the Gaza Strip. In addition, during the operation, the terrorist Osama Tabesh, head of the Surveillance and Targeting Department at the Hamas Military Intelligence Headquarters, and Ayman Mabhouh, another high-ranking Hamas terrorist, were killed.

- the IDF said in a statement.

It is noted that these terrorists were directly involved in the massacres on October 7 and have recently carried out terrorist activities against the IDF and the state of Israel. 

The Israeli army assured that before the strike, detailed reconnaissance and aerial surveillance were conducted, which confirmed the presence of terrorists in the area along with other terrorist operatives.

Strike on Gaza IDP camp: death toll rises to 40, 60 more wounded10.09.24, 10:33 • 13313 views

“Prior to the strike, numerous measures were taken to reduce the risk of harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions, aerial surveillance and additional means,” the IDF emphasized.

They also added that Hamas continues to deploy its militants and military infrastructure in the humanitarian zone and systematically uses Gazan civilians as human shields for its terrorist activities.

Also at night, the Israeli Air Force struck Hezbollah's military installations in the areas of Aita al-Shab, Khiam and Nakoura in southern Lebanon.

In addition, the IDF opened mortar fire in the Nakoura area in southern Lebanon.

“The IDF will continue to act against the threat posed by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in order to protect the state of Israel,” the Israeli army said. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

