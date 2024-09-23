ICRC representatives once again ignored invitation to meet with families of Ukrainian prisoners of war - Lubinets

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 107027 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111509 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 180583 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144605 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147307 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140572 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188980 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112216 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178792 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104822 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 40020 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 97896 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 68488 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 41625 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 59248 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 180583 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188980 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178793 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205994 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194716 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145577 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145190 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149614 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140800 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157455 views
Actual
ICRC representatives once again ignored invitation to meet with families of Ukrainian prisoners of war - Lubinets

ICRC representatives once again ignored invitation to meet with families of Ukrainian prisoners of war - Lubinets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14927 views

In Odesa region, authorities met with relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war. The ICRC representatives did not show up, despite the invitation. The issues of searching for missing persons, communication and legislative changes were discussed.

In Odesa region, a meeting was held between government officials and relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war or missing persons. The representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross invited to the meeting ignored the event. This was stated by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN.

Details

In Odesa region, he held a meeting with the families of Ukrainian defenders who are in enemy captivity or have gone missing. More than 400 people joined the meeting. I would like to note that the ICRC representatives did not come to the meeting with the families of prisoners of war once again

- Lubinets said. 

According to him, in response to an official invitation, the ICRC "kindly" and "with understanding" asked to treat this and that their regional office in Odesa region was working. 

At the same time, Lubinets emphasized that the relatives of prisoners of war had specific questions. In particular, regarding visits to Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia.

Lubinets suggested that Russia should change the principle of exchanges: the one who is in captivity longer gets released earlier09.07.24, 16:31 • 23278 views

Addendum

In general, during the meeting, relatives raised the following problematic issues:

  • Communications with military units and individual government agencies.
  • Search for missing Ukrainian defenders.
  • Conducting a DNA examination.
  • Amendments to the legislation on payments to families of soldiers who are in captivity or missing.

There were also questions about the crash of the IL-76 plane and appeals to international organizations. 

Separately, the families raised the issue of communication with the Russian side, the transfer of letters and confirmation of the fact of captivity. He emphasized that the staff of our Office and the staff of the Russian Ombudsman's Office exchange letters from prisoners of war 

- The Ombudsman said. 

Also on , the Ombudsman's Office staff spoke individually with relatives of prisoners and missing persons and collected their appeals during the event.

In addition, Lubinets warned that  the Russians could use direct communication with the relatives of the prisoners in a negative context. He called for caution in this regard.

Recall

Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets criticized the ICRC for presenting information on visits to prisoners of war in Ukraine and Russia. The Ombudsman called on the organization to provide true figures and insist on visiting Ukrainian prisoners of war. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
international-committee-of-the-red-crossInternational Committee of the Red Cross
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising