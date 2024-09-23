ICRC representatives once again ignored invitation to meet with families of Ukrainian prisoners of war - Lubinets

In Odesa region, a meeting was held between government officials and relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war or missing persons. The representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross invited to the meeting ignored the event. This was stated by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN.

Details

In Odesa region, he held a meeting with the families of Ukrainian defenders who are in enemy captivity or have gone missing. More than 400 people joined the meeting. I would like to note that the ICRC representatives did not come to the meeting with the families of prisoners of war once again - Lubinets said.

According to him, in response to an official invitation, the ICRC "kindly" and "with understanding" asked to treat this and that their regional office in Odesa region was working.

At the same time, Lubinets emphasized that the relatives of prisoners of war had specific questions. In particular, regarding visits to Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia.

Lubinets suggested that Russia should change the principle of exchanges: the one who is in captivity longer gets released earlier

Addendum

In general, during the meeting, relatives raised the following problematic issues:

Communications with military units and individual government agencies.

Search for missing Ukrainian defenders.



Conducting a DNA examination.



Amendments to the legislation on payments to families of soldiers who are in captivity or missing.



There were also questions about the crash of the IL-76 plane and appeals to international organizations.

Separately, the families raised the issue of communication with the Russian side, the transfer of letters and confirmation of the fact of captivity. He emphasized that the staff of our Office and the staff of the Russian Ombudsman's Office exchange letters from prisoners of war - The Ombudsman said.

Also on , the Ombudsman's Office staff spoke individually with relatives of prisoners and missing persons and collected their appeals during the event.

In addition, Lubinets warned that the Russians could use direct communication with the relatives of the prisoners in a negative context. He called for caution in this regard.

Recall

Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets criticized the ICRC for presenting information on visits to prisoners of war in Ukraine and Russia. The Ombudsman called on the organization to provide true figures and insist on visiting Ukrainian prisoners of war.