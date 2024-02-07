IAEA inspectors conducted an inspection at the Institute for Nuclear Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine

Inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) today conducted an inspection at the Institute for Nuclear Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. The inspection was carried out without any remarks, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate reported, UNN wrote.

On February 07, 2024, the Institute for Nuclear Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine conducted an additional access of the International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors in accordance with the requirements of Article 4.b.(i) of the Additional Protocol to the Agreement on the Application of Safeguards in Connection with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. The inspection was carried out by the Agency's inspectors with the participation of the SNRIU inspector - the SNRIU said in a statement.

As noted, the inspectors wanted to make sure that there was no undeclared nuclear activity and to take environmental samples.

"The inspection was carried out without any comments," the agency said.

IAEA Director General assesses level of personnel and safety during fourth visit to Zaporizhzhya NPP