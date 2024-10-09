“I wanted to make a joke": a schoolboy who threw a mine-like gas mask filter into a subway car was detained in Kyiv

On Wednesday, October 9, the work of Kyiv's Dnipro metro station was suspended due to a report of a mine in a car. Explosive experts were called to the scene and stated that the unknown object was a filter-absorbing box for a gas mask . Law enforcement officers found out that it had been thrown into the car by a ten-year-old boy who wanted to play a joke on the passengers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police.

Details

The incident occurred this afternoon at one of the stations of the Kyiv metro . A number of Telegram channels posted a video showing passengers leaving the subway car en masse because an unknown person had thrown an unknown object into the car.

Explosives experts from the Police Headquarters and the investigative team of the Metro Police Department immediately arrived at the scene. Experts examined the object and found that it was a filter-absorbing box for a gas mask, which is not dangerous.

Law enforcement also identified the “joker” who threw the object into the subway car. It was a minor born in 2014. Juvenile prevention inspectors found out that the schoolboy wanted to make a joke on passengers in this way and did not think about the consequences of his actions - the National Police summarized.

The police drew up a report against the boy's mother under Art. 184 of the Code of Administrative Offenses - failure of parents or persons in loco parentis to fulfill their child-rearing responsibilities, and held a preventive conversation with the student to prevent similar acts in the future.

Law enforcement also called on parents to pay more attention to their children and explain what consequences they may face if they commit any offenses.

Context

Kyiv Telegram channels reported that unknown persons had thrown a “mine” into a subway car. Eyewitnesses said that the car was evacuated, and the authorities warned that the Dnipro metro station was closed for entry and exit.

Subsequently, law enforcement officers confirmed to UNNthat the object found in the subway car was a gas mask filter, not a mine, as eyewitnesses had reported. Therefore, the work of the metro station was promptly resumed.