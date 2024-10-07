I expect effective steps: Lubinets reacts to video of children being abused in a special institution in Lviv region

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets responded to a video of child abuse in a training and rehabilitation center in Lviv region. The official emphasized that the situation is under control, but he expects quick decisions.

I expect quick decisions and effective steps from the Lviv Regional Military Administration and the Service for Children - Lubinets noted.

The Ombudsman emphasized that the situation is under his control. Law enforcement agencies are conducting an investigation.

In addition, Lubinets noted that “in order to protect the children, they need to be moved from the institution.

An educational and rehabilitation center in the Lviv region is investigating the facts of abuse of children. Forty-six people were interrogated, searches were conducted, the director was suspended, and the children were transferred to another institution.

