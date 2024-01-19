ukenru
Hybrid air defense systems are used to cover infrastructure and military facilities - Ihnat

Hybrid air defense systems are used to cover infrastructure and military facilities - Ihnat

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29526 views

Ukraine's hybrid air defense systems, which can operate at a range of up to 15 kilometers, are used to protect infrastructure and military facilities. Ukraine is also focusing on modernizing its man-portable air defense systems to increase its defense capabilities.

The hybrid air defense systems that Ukraine has are not long-range, they can operate at a distance of up to 15 kilometers. Air defense is used to protect military facilities and infrastructure. This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

According to Ihnat, the practice of combining Soviet and Western weapons has been used by the armed forces before, in particular in aviation. It is noted that this refers to the use of Western-made missiles on Soviet aircraft that Ukraine has.

These systems we are talking about now are not so long-range. They can operate up to about 15 kilometers. Therefore, we cannot expect to shoot down targets at long distances. But if they are used to cover critical infrastructure, military facilities, or anything else locally, why not

- Ignat added.

He emphasized that if there is a certain stockpile of missiles and a place to install them, "we will use everything possible.

We will be engaged in a small modernization of man-portable air defense systems, as mobile fire groups are doing now. Equipping them (MANPADS - ed.) with thermal imaging equipment to increase the rate of downing air targets

- Ignat summarized.

Recall

On January 17, the FrankenSAM hybrid air defense system was successfully deployed in combat for the first time, shooting down an enemy UAV at a distance of 9 kilometers.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

