Hybrid air defense system FrankenSAM shoots down a Shahed from a distance of 9 km: the system was used for the first time

Last night, one of the hybrid air defense systems from the FrankenSAM project portfolio was successfully used in combat for the first time. It shot down an enemy UAV at a distance of 9 kilometers. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin during a briefing in Davos, according to a UNN correspondent .

We decided to make a homemade air defense system. We took Soviet components and applied Western missiles to them. Or we took Western launchers to which we applied Soviet missiles. That's how we survived this winter, and I'm happy to report that one of these systems was successfully used for the first time tonight. We shot down a Shahed 9 kilometers away and this is the first use of such a system. We have about 5 projects in this portfolio. I am very pleased that we have already deployed all the systems on the battlefield, protecting our skies and our people - Kamyshin said.

On October 29, it was reported that Ukraine, together with the United States of America, created a hybrid air defense system called FrankenSAM.

Thanks to such air defense systems, Ukraine will be able to use anti-aircraft missiles of Western caliber in modernized Soviet launchers. One variant combines Buk launchers and Sea Sparrow missiles, the other combines Soviet radars and Sidewinder missiles.

Already in late December, Oleksandr Kamyshin reported that some of them are already working at the front.

