The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Ugrian region, Peter Szijjarto, having voiced in Minsk, a number of ways to please the Belarusian people, spivpracy at budivnitsi other atomic power plants in the Ugrian region. Pish UNN z posilannam on Reuters.

Of great importance is the agreement on cooperation in the nuclear energy sector signed today, which allows us to use the experience gained by Belarus here in the construction of reactors using a similar technology Szijjarto said.

Since 2014, the Russian company Rosatom has been working on the construction of the Hungarian Paks-2 reactor, which includes two tractors with a capacity of 1.2 gigawatts each in central Hungary.

The 12.5 billion euro (1 13.57 billion) project is facing long delays, despite the fact that nuclear power remains outside the European Union's sanctions against Russia. Hungary, which is heavily dependent on energy from Russia, opposed the inclusion of nuclear energy in the sanctions list.

