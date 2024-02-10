Hungarian President resigns amid scandal over pardon of man convicted of child sexual abuse

Hungarian President Katalina Novak resigned on Saturday after her decision to pardon a convicted child sex offender caused a public outcry. This was reported by UNN with reference to Hungarian media.

I am not addressing politicians, but the people I swore to serve two years ago. In April last year, I decided to grant a pardon, believing that the convict had not abused his position or the vulnerability of the children entrusted to him. It was a mistake - she said in her address.

Novak added that Hungarians expect their president not to make mistakes and announced that she was resigning.

She apologized to those she had disappointed.

Context

Novák's decision to resign was prompted by a scandal over last year's amnesty, when a man convicted of pedophilia in a Hungarian orphanage received a pardon signed by her.

