Humeniuk: the last two nights were not so intense with enemy attacks, drones are afraid of icing

The last two nights were not so intense in terms of drone attacks, probably due to weather conditions, as drones are afraid of icing, Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said in a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports.

We understand that the enemy has been attacking the territory of Ukraine virtually every night, using night time for such attacks. The last two nights were not so intense, most likely due to weather conditions, because we know that drones are afraid of icing, and it can be critical for them and prevent them from performing their tasks - Humeniuk said.

But, according to her, if you analyze the overall combat situation, you can see that "at least spot attacks with the use of ballistics, such as the enemy made yesterday in the direction of Kryvyi Rih, continue, the use of drones, at least in some quantity, even if it is three drones per day," she said. "That is, the terror continues. And the enemy's attempts to keep the air defense system on edge obviously indicate that such attacks may continue. It is too early to relax," she emphasized.

