Humeniuk: the last two nights were not so intense with enemy attacks, drones are afraid of icing

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Humeniuk: the last two nights were not so intense with enemy attacks, drones are afraid of icing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35173 views

Over the past two nights, the number of drone attacks on Ukraine has decreased amid weather conditions that affect their operation, says Natalia Humeniuk.

The last two nights were not so intense in terms of drone attacks, probably due to weather conditions, as drones are afraid of icing, Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said in a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports.

We understand that the enemy has been attacking the territory of Ukraine virtually every night, using night time for such attacks. The last two nights were not so intense, most likely due to weather conditions, because we know that drones are afraid of icing, and it can be critical for them and prevent them from performing their tasks

- Humeniuk said.

But, according to her, if you analyze the overall combat situation, you can see that "at least spot attacks with the use of ballistics, such as the enemy made yesterday in the direction of Kryvyi Rih, continue, the use of drones, at least in some quantity, even if it is three drones per day," she said. "That is, the terror continues. And the enemy's attempts to keep the air defense system on edge obviously indicate that such attacks may continue. It is too early to relax," she emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

