Russians in Crimea are preparing logistics and infrastructure for transportation to the base in Novorossiysk - Gumenyuk

In the bays of the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russians are "packing up" to transfer logistics and infrastructure to another base in Novorossiysk. Natalia Gumenyuk, the head of the press center of the defense forces of southern Ukraine, told about this in a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Humeniuk noted that the Russians are preparing the logistics and infrastructure for transportation to the base in Novorossiysk.

"They are currently in the process of 'packing up' and transferring the logistics and infrastructure needed to another base in Novorossiysk. Their goal is to move everything there. But everything is not so simple technically, and the appearance of a new landing ship in the Black Sea may indicate that this is another big suitcase where things are being packed," said Gumenyuk.

She noted that Russia has recently been using landing craft for logistical purposes.

Recall

On the night of December 26, Ukraine conducted an air strike on the Russian landing ship Novocherkassk in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Gumenyuk said that the large detonation on the Novocherkassk indicated that there could be a "Christmas present" from Russia to Ukraine.

According to the Secretary of the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, the Russian Federation has lost 20% of its fleet.