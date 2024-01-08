The humanitarian crisis is worsening in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine , and the civilian population is left without access to quality medicine. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that most hospitals in the temporarily occupied territories are not functioning. More than half of the hospitals have already been converted into military hospitals. Another part was simply closed by the occupiers due to lack of staff.

The National Resistance Center emphasizes that the TOT lacks more than 3,000 doctors.

Those hospitals that are still operating do not provide quality services to people. The local population reports to the CNS that Russian doctors who come to the TOT on business trips deliberately complicate their lives. People are forced to wait for weeks to see doctors. And if it's a highly specialized specialist, such as an oncologist, it takes more than a month - Sprotyv summarized.

Addendum

At the same time, it is known that local administrations are trying to provide better service conditions for Russians who have moved to the TOT. The occupants have access to better medicines, while locals can no longer buy essential medicines in pharmacies.

Recall

Russian troops conducted raids in occupied southern villages, forcing residents to accept Russian passportsand restricting the rights of those who resist.