What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Humanitarian crisis in the occupied territories of Ukraine: lack of doctors, medicines and hospitals

Humanitarian crisis in the occupied territories of Ukraine: lack of doctors, medicines and hospitals

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26460 views

Most of the civilian hospitals in the temporarily occupied territories are not functioning, and half of them have been turned into hospitals for the occupiers.

The humanitarian crisis is worsening in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine , and the civilian population is left without access to quality medicine. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that most hospitals in the temporarily occupied territories are not functioning. More than half of the hospitals have already been converted into military hospitals. Another part was simply closed by the occupiers due to lack of staff. 

The National Resistance Center emphasizes that the TOT lacks more than 3,000 doctors.

Commodity deficit in TOT of Donetsk region - Center of National Resistance04.01.24, 07:15 • 123769 views

Those hospitals that are still operating do not provide quality services to people. The local population reports to the CNS that Russian doctors who come to the TOT on business trips deliberately complicate their lives. People are forced to wait for weeks to see doctors. And if it's a highly specialized specialist, such as an oncologist, it takes more than a month

- Sprotyv summarized.

Addendum

At the same time, it is known that local administrations are trying to provide better service conditions for Russians who have moved to the TOT. The occupants have access to better medicines, while locals can no longer buy essential medicines in pharmacies.

Recall

Russian troops conducted raids in occupied southern villages, forcing residents to accept Russian passportsand restricting the rights of those who resist.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

