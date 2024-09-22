Huge crater and fire: sarmat rocket test fails at Russian cosmodrome

Another unsuccessful test of the RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile took place at the Plesetsk cosmodrome in Russia, which led to an explosion in the mine and large-scale destruction of the infrastructure of the Yubileiny launch site. Writes UNN with reference to Radio Liberty.

According to an OSINT analyst in the social network X, this is a failed test of a Russian intercontinental ballistic missile RS-28 "Sarmat", which exploded in a mine, effectively destroying the infrastructure of the Yubileiny launch site.

The expert suggests that the explosion could have been caused by liquid rocket fuel during refueling, meaning that the launch could have never taken place. This is the fourth failed test of the Sarmat missile.

The only successful launch, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, took place on April 20, 2022, from the Plesetsk cosmodrome. Nevertheless, in February 2024, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin announced that the Sarmatians had already entered the army.

Recall

Russia put the Sarmat strategic missile system on alert in the second half of 2023. Despite the fact that the complex was announced in 2022, it was announced in April that the complex had been allegedly successfully tested. In February 2023, during the official visit of US President Joe Biden to Kyiv, Russia allegedly launched a Sarmat missile. However, this launch was not successful.

The RS-28 Sarmat ICBM is intended to replace the RS-20V Voyevoda silo-based strategic missile (SS-18 Satan in NATO classification) , a strategic missile system with a heavy-class liquid-launched intercontinental ballistic missile, with a weight of more than 200 tons. Allegedly, it can change its flight path, overcome any air defense system, and carry more than ten warheads to the target.