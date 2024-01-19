Hrynkevych case: the Prosecutor General's Office says three defendants have been taken into custody

Three suspects in the case of supplying low-quality clothing to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, better known as the Hrynkevych case, have been taken into custody, UNN reports.

Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv chooses custody as a measure of restraint for three suspects in criminal proceedings over supply of low-quality clothing to the Armed Forces worth almost UAH 1 billion - the Office of the Prosecutor General reported.

Details

As an alternative, the court determined the possibility of posting bail in excess of UAH 500 million for each of them.

The rulings are valid until March 16.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the fourth participant in the criminal scheme has been in custody since December 29, 2023, and the fifth is wanted.

They are charged with creating a criminal organization and participating in it, as well as fraud committed under martial law on an especially large scale (Article 255, paragraphs 1 and 2, and Article 190, paragraph 5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

On January 17, the State Bureau of Investigation notified of suspicion to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization in the case of UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces. In particular, it concerns Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

On the same day, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported to UNNthat law enforcement officers put Roman Hrynkevych on the wanted list to choose a measure of restraint.

Ihor Hrynkevych has status as a suspect in another case - an attempted bribe. On December 29, 2023, SBI officers detained a Lviv businessman while trying to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department. The bribe was offered in exchange for assistance in returning property seized from companies under his control during the investigation of a criminal case. He is currently in custody.

