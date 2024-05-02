HRW confirms execution of Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered by Russian soldiers this winter

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92374 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109501 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152247 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156092 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252138 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174551 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165747 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148388 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226826 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump
March 1, 04:42 PM • 39747 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39747 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 74053 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74053 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda
March 1, 05:07 PM • 42145 views

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 42145 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured
March 1, 05:22 PM • 34989 views

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34989 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 67554 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67554 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252138 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252138 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226826 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226826 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212789 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238501 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225219 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225219 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92374 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 67554 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67554 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 74053 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74053 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113284 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113284 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114165 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114165 views
HRW confirms execution of Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered by Russian soldiers this winter

HRW confirms execution of Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered by Russian soldiers this winter

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17848 views

According to an investigation by Human Rights Watch, since December 2023, Russian soldiers have executed at least 15 Ukrainian soldiers who tried to surrender, and possibly 6 more.

The international human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) has confirmed that since the beginning of December 2023, the Russian military has executed at least 15 Ukrainian soldiers who tried to surrender. Also, Russian army soldiers may have executed six more Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered or had already surrendered. This is stated in the report of the organization  for April 2, DW writes, reports UNN

Details 

HRW investigated three cases of apparent summary executions of at least 12 Ukrainian soldiers by reviewing and analyzing drone footage posted online on December 2 and 27, and February 25, 2024. In these cases, as noted, Ukrainian soldiers showed a clear intention to surrender. 

Human Rights Watch identified the location of two of the three incidents based on the video footage, but due to the lack of geographic detail in the video, was unable to determine the exact location of the third incident. Human rights activists were also unable to determine which party operated the drones that videotaped the incidents.

Execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war: Kyslytsia calls on UN Security Council to give "priority attention to the issue"12.04.24, 11:24 • 39432 views

Human rights activists also investigated a fourth case by analyzing another video posted on social media on February 19, in which two Russian soldiers shoot three unarmed Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered. Although the account that posted the video indicated the location of the incident, HRW was unable to confirm the location on its own.

As for the fifth case, the investigation relied on an interview with a Ukrainian soldier posted on the Telegram channel on February 18, as well as detailed media coverage, including interviews with family members of one of the deceased. Information gathered by human rights activists indicates that six Ukrainian soldiers were executed on , although the circumstances of the execution were less clear. 

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, its troops have committed many horrific war crimes. This shameful legacy includes summary executions - or the killing of Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered and wounded soldiers who were shot in cold blood, which is expressly prohibited by international humanitarian law

- said Belkis Ville, HRW's deputy director for crises and conflict. 

On April 22, human rights activists wrote a letter to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu asking for detailed information about the incidents described above. However, this appeal remained unanswered. 

At the end of March, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine released a reporton the human rights situation in Ukraine covering the period from December 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024. The report emphasizes that Russia continues to brutally torture and execute Ukrainian prisoners of war. 

The head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Context of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office, Yuriy Belousov, said that as of today, there are 54 Ukrainian prisoners of warexecuted by the Russian military. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
deutsche-welleDeutsche Welle
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising