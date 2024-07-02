How to generate a military registration document in Reserve+: step-by-step instructions
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Defense has announced that a military ID card can be issued in a few clicks through the Reserve+ app, avoiding queues, and has provided step-by-step instructions for this process.
A military registration document can be generated in the Reserve+ application in a few clicks to avoid standing in lines. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense and published step-by-step instructions, UNN reports.
"Need a copy of a military registration document but don't have time to stand in line at the ASC or TCC? You can generate it in a few clicks in the Reserve+ app," the Ministry of Defense emphasizes.
In addition, the agency has prepared step-by-step instructions.
The Ministry of Defense reminded that since June 18, the military registration document in the Reserve+ has received the same legal force as a paper military ID or a temporary certificate.
The Ministry of Defense told where to apply if information is not displayed in Reserve+28.06.24, 10:47 • 13346 views
"...a copy of it can be used in all situations where it is necessary. For example, when applying for a job or receiving services at the ASC," the agency summarized.