Hostile shelling damages two houses in Mykolaiv region: no casualties

The aggressor continues to shell Mykolaiv region, damaging two residential buildings in the region. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, reports UNN.

Details

According to the district military administrations and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region, on August 28 at 14:58 and 16:04, terrorists launched an artillery attack on the city of Ochakiv and the water area of the Ochakiv community.

Later, at 16:52, 17:05, 17:28 and 18:01, the Kutsurubska community was shelled. As a result, two residential buildings were damaged in the village of Solonchaky. There was also a dry grass fire in the community, which was later extinguished. Fortunately, there were no injuries or casualties.

