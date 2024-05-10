Hostile missile shot down over Dniprovsky district
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy missile was successfully intercepted by air defense forces over the Dniprovsky district.
An enemy missile was successfully shot down by air defense forces over Dniprovsky district in Dnipropetrovs'k region, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Friday, UNN reports.
The work of air defense is accurate. This means our skies are clear. An enemy missile was shot down over the Dniprovsky district. To the defense, thank you!
