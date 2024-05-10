Hostile missile shot down over Dniprovsky district

An enemy missile was successfully shot down by air defense forces over Dniprovsky district in Dnipropetrovs'k region, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Friday, UNN reports.

The work of air defense is accurate. This means our skies are clear. An enemy missile was shot down over the Dniprovsky district. To the defense, thank you! - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Occupants hit Nikopol with attack drones