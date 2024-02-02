Hollywood actor Carl Weathers, star of Rocky and The Mandalorian, dies at 77

American actor, producer, director and former professional American football player Carl Weathers has died at the age of 77. This was reported on Friday, February 2, by Variety with reference to his manager, UNN reports.

Details

Carl Weathers, the star of the movies Rocky and Predator, died in his sleep. The actor is survived by two sons. The cause of death has not been announced.

Carl Weathers was born on January 14, 1948 in the United States. He is best known for his roles as Apollo Creed in the Rocky series, George Dillon in Predator, Chubbs Peterson in Lucky Gilmore and Nicky, the Devil Jr. and playing the on-screen version of himself in the comedy series For.

He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his work in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

Carl was an exceptional man who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, art and sports, he left a lasting mark on the world and was recognized by many generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend the actor's family said in a statement.

Before Weathers made his way to Hollywood, he was an Oakland Raiders football player.

