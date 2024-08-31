Hladkyi has passed all the necessary SBU checks: Unmanned Systems Command on scandalous appointment

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
Actual
Hladkyi has passed all the necessary SBU checks: Unmanned Systems Command on scandalous appointment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 87760 views

The Command of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the appointment of Roman Hladkyi as Chief of Staff. They also noted that Hladkyi is an officer with many years of service experience.

The Command of the Unmanned Systems Forces responded to the scandal that arose  over the appointment of Roman Hladkyi as Chief of Staff of the Command of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Captain 1st Rank Roman Hladkyi is an officer with many years of experience in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has a relevant military education and significant experience in senior positions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, in 2020 - 2023, he served as Deputy Chief of the Joint Staff of the Joint Forces Command, and later as Deputy Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- the statement reads.

The command reports that Hladkyi underwent specialized training in Canada, and with the onset of full-scale aggression, he performed tasks in various areas, including organizing anti-landing craft defense of the coast in Odesa.

According to available information, during 2018-2019, Captain 1st Rank Hladkyi passed all the necessary checks by the Security Service of Ukraine and has a security clearance to work with information with the highest level of secrecy

- they wrote in a statement.

The Unmanned Systems Command informs that this branch of the military is in the process of formation and development, which requires understanding, patience and, at times, silence. The command hopes that the media and media persons will seek official comment before publishing any information.

They note that they are always open for communication within the limits of what is possible.

"You could already see the public part of our work at the enemy's airfields, warehouses and bases. More will follow," the statement added.

Recall

Since July 2016, Hladkyi has served as Chief of Staff and First Deputy Commander of the Ukrainian Navy.

In 2018, he was suspended from office for the duration of an internal investigation. At the time, the media reported that it could be related to both financial and economic violations and information about his wife's Russian citizenship. 

In addition, it was noted that for the first two years after the outbreak of the war, Hladkyi's wife and children allegedly continued to live in the temporarily occupied Crimea, and the Ukrainian officer's daughter was engaged in swimming and successfully competed for the Central Sports Club of the Russian Army.

However, in 2018, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine denied that these facts could have been the basis for an internal investigation against Hladkyi. Instead, the main reason for his dismissal was "improper performance of official duties." 

Zelensky on Oleshchuk's dismissal: we must strengthen and take care of our soldiers

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising