Hladkyi has passed all the necessary SBU checks: Unmanned Systems Command on scandalous appointment

The Command of the Unmanned Systems Forces responded to the scandal that arose over the appointment of Roman Hladkyi as Chief of Staff of the Command of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Captain 1st Rank Roman Hladkyi is an officer with many years of experience in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has a relevant military education and significant experience in senior positions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, in 2020 - 2023, he served as Deputy Chief of the Joint Staff of the Joint Forces Command, and later as Deputy Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - the statement reads.

The command reports that Hladkyi underwent specialized training in Canada, and with the onset of full-scale aggression, he performed tasks in various areas, including organizing anti-landing craft defense of the coast in Odesa.

According to available information, during 2018-2019, Captain 1st Rank Hladkyi passed all the necessary checks by the Security Service of Ukraine and has a security clearance to work with information with the highest level of secrecy - they wrote in a statement.

The Unmanned Systems Command informs that this branch of the military is in the process of formation and development, which requires understanding, patience and, at times, silence. The command hopes that the media and media persons will seek official comment before publishing any information.

They note that they are always open for communication within the limits of what is possible.

"You could already see the public part of our work at the enemy's airfields, warehouses and bases. More will follow," the statement added.

Recall



Since July 2016, Hladkyi has served as Chief of Staff and First Deputy Commander of the Ukrainian Navy.

In 2018, he was suspended from office for the duration of an internal investigation. At the time, the media reported that it could be related to both financial and economic violations and information about his wife's Russian citizenship.

In addition, it was noted that for the first two years after the outbreak of the war, Hladkyi's wife and children allegedly continued to live in the temporarily occupied Crimea, and the Ukrainian officer's daughter was engaged in swimming and successfully competed for the Central Sports Club of the Russian Army.



However, in 2018, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine denied that these facts could have been the basis for an internal investigation against Hladkyi. Instead, the main reason for his dismissal was "improper performance of official duties."



