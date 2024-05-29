Historical record: the most massive chess game took place in Dnipropetrovsk region

A national record in an intellectual duel was recorded in Dnipro: a massive chess game united 648 participants within the framework of the "Strategy of the Indestructible" festival. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.

"We played the most massive game of chess. At the same time, 648 participants joined the intellectual duels," said Sergey Lysak, head of the Regional State Administration of the region.

They gathered from all over the region for the second festival "Strategy of the Indestructible".

It is noted that most of the participants are children, but adults also joined.

Civilians, active defenders and veterans who became ambassadors of the #Titanua project.

