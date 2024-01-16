High school students in Belarus will be taught how to interrogate prisoners of war - Ministry of Education decree

High school students in Belarus are being offered an optional English course called "Military Translation," which will include training in interrogating prisoners of war. This is stated in the resolution of the Ministry of Education of Belarus, UNN reports.

Details

According to the resolution, schools and lyceums for students in grades 10-11, as well as military schools in Belarus, are to introduce a military translation elective as part of the foreign language subject.

It is noted that the purpose of the elective is "to develop students' skills for successful translation activities.

With the expansion of vocabulary and the formation of professional skills and abilities of a military interpreter, the student should learn the structure of the US and British armed forces and learn to identify American and British military personnel by their insignia.

By the end of the course, students should know, among other things, military terminology and the classification of military topographic maps, as well as be able to use the knowledge gained in various situations and conduct bilateral translation of a conversation or interrogation of a prisoner of war.

Students in the 11th grade will be taught courses on the armed forces of the United States and NATO. They will be taught, among other things, about the US national security structure, regular and reserve troops, tanks, missiles and aircraft, as well as the history of NATO, its goals and major military operations.

The resolution comes into force on January 17.

Recall

The Belarusian authorities have sent a group of Ukrainian children from occupied Ukraine, who recently arrived, to train with the Belarusian military to learn how to allegedly evacuate in case of fire.