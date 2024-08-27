Hetmantsev's man was fired from the State Tax Service. Head of the Tax Committee is losing influence

This morning, the director of the Department of Taxation of Legal Entities, Tetiana Hrechana, was fired, which was a defeat for the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev. According to media reports, she was his man. UNN learned about this from its own sources in the tax office.

According to UNN , the reason for the dismissal was that Hrechana, on behalf of Hetmantsev, had to fire the head of one of the regional tax offices.

However, according to the agency's source, Hrechana's actions angered the heads of regional departments, and they defended their colleague. The acting head of the State Tax Service, Tetyana Kiriyenko, had no choice but to dismiss Hrechana.

Hetmantsev put pressure on Kiriyenko and demanded that she not dismiss Grechan, but she disagreed and fired her today - said the source, who wished to remain anonymous.

Earlier, experts interviewed by UNN pointed out that the head of the Rada's tax committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, is the supervisor https://unn.ua/news/hetmantsev-keruie-podatkovoiu-cherez-svoho-kolyshnoho-pomichnyka-chlen-asotsiatsii-platnykiv-podatkiv of the tax service. He influences the decisions made by the tax authorities. In particular, Hetmantsev is assisted https://unn.ua/news/ruchnyi-sokur-hetmantseva-chym-kolyshnii-pomichnyk-holovy-finansovoho-komitetu-vr-zaimaietsia-u-podatkovii by Acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service Yevhen Sokur, who used to be an assistant to the MP.

Sokur allegedly entered inaccurate data in his declaration for 2023 . In particular, he did not indicate his cohabitant in the document. Failure to declare data in Ukraine is subject to administrative and criminal liability.

In addition, the assassination attempt on the acting deputy head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Yevhen Sokur, raises many questions about its authenticity. It could have been staged to divert attention from the criminal proceedings against Sokur for abuse of office.

We are talking about criminal proceedingsopened on November 4, 2022 under Part 3 of Art. 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, on the fact of abuse of office by the acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Yevhen Sokur, who on October 26, 2022 issued an order to revoke the license of PJSC Ukrtatnafta for the production of fuel. Such actions of Sokur, according to the investigation, caused serious consequences for the company and the state in the form of the inability to fulfill the mobilization tasks of the Ministry of Defense for the production and supply of petroleum products for the needs of defense and defense capability of the state.