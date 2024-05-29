Heavy rain floods Odesa streets, city services work to eliminate flooding

In Odesa, rain led to flooding of main streets. This is reported by the authorities of Odesa, UNN reports.

Details

According to reports, heavy rain covered Odesa last night, leading to flooding of a number of main streets.

Responding quickly to the emergency, 7 brigades of the municipal enterprise "City Roads" came to the rescue. Thanks to the efforts of 25 employees and 8 units of equipment, traffic on the main streets was restored.

However, traffic is still difficult on Odariy, Ataman Chepiga streets near Tserkrovna, and Khimichna near Promyslova.

