Heating network breakdown in Poltava: 17 high-rise buildings and two educational institutions left without heat

In Poltava, 17 apartment buildings and two educational institutions were temporarily left without heating as a result of a heating network break. Poltavateploenergo specialists are eliminating the consequences of the accident - Pronin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, nine employees and two pieces of equipment are involved in the work. According to preliminary information, the damaged section will be repaired in the near future.

