373 settlements in Ukraine are without power due to bad weather - SES

Due to severe weather conditions, 373 cities, towns and villages in six regions of Ukraine are without electricity, the State Emergency Service reported on Monday, UNN reports.

According to Ukrenergo, 373 settlements in 6 regions (Dnipropetrovska - 202, Kirovohradska - 79, Odeska - 58, Mykolaivska - 29 and Donetska - 4) are without power supply - the SES reported.

As noted, regional power company crews are involved in restoring power supply.

Addendum

According to the forecast, this afternoon in the northern, Volyn and Rivne regions there will be no significant precipitation; the temperature will be 8-13°, in Chernihiv and Sumy regions up to 16° below zero. In the southern part, sleet with rain, in some places significant precipitation, ice, slush build-up; temperatures from 3° below zero to 2° above zero, in the south of Odesa region up to 6° above zero, in the Crimea 7-12° above zero. In the rest of the country there will be moderate snow, in the central and eastern regions there will be heavy snow, blizzard, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s; temperature 5-10° below zero, in Kharkiv region up to 13° below zero.

Northeast wind, 7-12 m/s, in the western northern and southern regions gusts of 15-20 m/s in some places. There will be ice on the roads.

No significant precipitation in the Kyiv region during the day. There will be ice on the roads. Northeast wind, 7-12 m/s, in some places gusts of 15-20 m/s in the region. The temperature in the region will be 8-13°, in Kyiv 11-13° below zero.