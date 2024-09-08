Healthcare institutions declare the need for more than 12 thousand endoprostheses this year - Ministry of Health

This year, healthcare institutions in Ukraine have submitted requests for more than 12 thousand endoprostheses. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Health Maria Karchevych during a telethon, a UNN correspondent reports.

"This year, healthcare institutions have submitted a request for a little over 12,000 endoprostheses. At the same time, the Ministry of Health centrally purchases endoprostheses, and this year we have already purchased the three-year requirement. By the end of the year, more than 37 thousand of these endoprostheses are to be delivered to all regions of Ukraine and to the institutions that have submitted the request," Karchevych said.

According to her, the amount spent from the budget is more than UAH 520 million for endoprostheses.

"At the same time, monitoring of the current situation has revealed that we have cases when patients still pay their own money for such endoprostheses, despite the fact that the state purchases them centrally. Therefore, we decided to launch an electronic queue," Karchevych said.

Help

Endoprosthetics is an operation during which an artificial joint is inserted to replace a damaged one. Currently, hip joints, knee joints, shoulder joints, elbow joints, and others can be prosthetically replaced.

Addendum

Starting next year, Ukraine will introduce an electronic queue for receiving endoprostheses.