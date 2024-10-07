Head of Ukrzaliznytsia Yevhen Lyashchenko resigns

Yevhen Lyashchenko has filed an application for early termination of his powers as head of Ukrzaliznytsia. This is reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, the Supervisory Board intends to consider this application in the coming days and take the necessary measures in accordance with the established procedures.

Recall

Yevhen Lyashchenko took over as head of Ukrzaliznytsia a year and a half ago, replacing Oleksandr Kamyshyn.