Head of Ukrzaliznytsia Yevhen Lyashchenko resigns
Kyiv • UNN
Yevhen Lyashchenko has submitted a letter of resignation from his position as the Chairman of Ukrzaliznytsia. The Supervisory Board will consider the application in the coming days and take the necessary measures in accordance with the established procedures.
Yevhen Lyashchenko has filed an application for early termination of his powers as head of Ukrzaliznytsia. This is reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.
Details
Reportedly, the Supervisory Board intends to consider this application in the coming days and take the necessary measures in accordance with the established procedures.
Recall
Yevhen Lyashchenko took over as head of Ukrzaliznytsia a year and a half ago, replacing Oleksandr Kamyshyn.