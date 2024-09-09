Head of the State Emergency Service tells what the Mine Action Office will do
Kyiv • UNN
The SES Mine Action Office will coordinate mine clearance processes and operator certification. It will also be responsible for mine safety awareness and information synthesis.
The Office of Mine Action, which was created by the State Emergency Service, will coordinate demining processes, certify operators and conduct mine safety awareness activities. The head of the State Emergency Service, Andriy Danik, said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.
The SES Mine Action Office is a coordinating body of the SES responsible for planning, monitoring and practical organization and coordination of mine action tasks. In addition, this body will certify mine action operators and organize mine safety awareness activities
According to him, this is a very important step, as the SES will now be able to summarize information, enter it into the relevant registers in a timely manner, and see the full picture and make decisions.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has opened its Mine Action Office of the SES. This will help improve the efficiency of the quality management system for demining and inspection of territories.
