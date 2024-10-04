Head of the Center for Public Policy on the “Shahed” in Belarus: Russians are trying to provoke near the Mozyr Oil Refinery

Russians are attempting a provocation near the Mozyr Oil Refinery in Belarus to blame Ukraine and demand action from self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

Regarding the Russian shahed in Belarus. The Russians are trying to carry out a provocation near the Mozyr Oil Refinery to blame Ukraine and demand action from Lukashenko. A Russian drone exploded this morning near Mozyr, in Kalinkovichi - Kovalenko wrote.

AddendumAddendum

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has admitted that drones from Russia have flown into the country . He also emphasized that his country shoots down any UAVs. Belarus does not care whether it is Russian or Ukrainian equipment.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, told how his helicopter was close to the drones during the flight. Lukashenko suggested that the drones were flying low to avoid detection by Ukrainian electronic means.

Recall

On October 3, several Russian Shahed drones flew into the territory of Belarus during the attack on Ukraine. At the same time, a helicopter with a Lukashenka was spotted flying south over Belarus.