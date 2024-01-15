He was planning a trip to the Carpathians: rescuers are looking for a French citizen in the mountains

Since January 12, the search for a French citizen who was planning a trip to the Carpathians has been ongoing in Ivano-Frankivsk region. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

On January 12, rescuers received a report from a representative of the French Embassy that their citizen planned to climb from Vorokhta, Zavoelya tract to Mount Hoverla between January 3 and 6 and travel through the Carpathians towards Rakhiv, Zakarpattia region.

As noted, he last contacted us on January 3.

It is stated that the foreigner did not register his route with the rescuers. Transcarpathian mountain rescuers inspected the routes to Mount Hoverla from the Transcarpathian region.

The main routes to the top of Mount Hoverla have been surveyed. Search operations continue - the SES said in a statement.

Four teenagers got lost in Odesa catacombs: they have been searched for since the evening