Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

He spoke about defense needs and invited to the peace summit: Zelenskyy talks with Slovenian President

He spoke about defense needs and invited to the peace summit: Zelenskyy talks with Slovenian President

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22761 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with President of Slovenia Natasa Pirc Musar, during which he congratulated Slovenia on its membership in the UN Security Council and expressed hope for its support for Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with President of Slovenia Natasa Pirc Musar. The head of the Ukrainian state said this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

The President of Ukraine congratulated Slovenia on its non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council and expressed hope for its vote in support of Ukraine.

Global "peace summit": Swiss president explains why she would like to see russia present20.01.24, 20:14 • 73140 views

They discussed cooperation within the Ukrainian peace formula. I am grateful for the participation of the Slovenian representative in the 4th meeting of the Advisors in Davos, and invited Slovenia to participate in the first Global Peace Summit

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the head of state noted Slovenia's accession to the G7 Vilnius Declaration and discussed the start of work on a bilateral document on security guarantees within the framework of this declaration.

Zelenskyy also told his colleague about Ukraine's current defense needs and thanked him for the defense and humanitarian support provided.

 Slovenia participated in the creation of rehabilitation centers in Kharkiv and Zhytomyr region, as well as in the reconstruction of a hospital in Izyum.

- the Head of State summarized.

Recall

Slovenia and Ukraine have signed an agreement to provide Kyiv with €1.5 million for demining as part of humanitarian aid. The document was signed in Ljubljana.

Reconstruction of infrastructure facilities in Ukraine: Slovenia is ready to provide grants up to 5 million euros23.11.23, 15:50 • 20474 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

