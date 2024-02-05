ukenru
He molested his partner's 11-year-old niece: the offender was served a notice of suspicion

He molested his partner's 11-year-old niece: the offender was served a notice of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28242 views

A resident of Kyiv region was served a notice of suspicion of committing lewd acts against his partner's 11-year-old niece.

Police in the Kyiv region have served a notice of suspicion to an offender who molested the 11-year-old niece of his partner. This was reported by the police of the Kyiv region, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the report of molestation of a young child came from the victim's mother.

According to law enforcement officers, the 48-year-old native of Cherkasy region forced the girl to undress and committed lewd acts against her.

Investigators of the Bucha Police Department of Kyiv region served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 156 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Currently, a motion has been filed with the court to impose on the suspect a preventive measure in the form of detention.

Recall

In November last year, juvenile prosecutors provedthat a 56-year-old man had physically and intellectually molested four girls aged 7 to 14 under the pretext of private art lessons at home.

In addition, the convict corresponded with one of the victims in a messenger, offered intimate meetings and subsequently committed lewd acts against her.

