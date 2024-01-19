He invited him to participate in the Global Peace Summit: Zelensky talks to UAE President
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and facilitating the exchange of prisoners. They also discussed potential long-term financial support from the UAE.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.
Zelenskyy thanked the foreign leader for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and for facilitating the exchange of prisoners.
The return of people home is a priority for Ukraine, so we count on the Emirates' further active role. Ukraine is also grateful for the humanitarian aid. Last week we received a large shipment of over 1,500 generators. In the context of Russian air terror, such assistance is critical
The parties also discussed the possibility of long-term financial support from the UAE, as well as cooperation in the implementation of the Peace Formula.
He spoke about the start of preparations for the Global Peace Summit and invited the UAE to join the process. The voice of the Gulf countries is important to us
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the start of preparations for the first Global Peace Summitto be held in Switzerland. More than 80 countries and international institutions are expected to participate.