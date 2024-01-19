ukenru
He invited him to participate in the Global Peace Summit: Zelensky talks to UAE President

He invited him to participate in the Global Peace Summit: Zelensky talks to UAE President

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30211 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and facilitating the exchange of prisoners. They also discussed potential long-term financial support from the UAE.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy thanked the foreign leader for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and for facilitating the exchange of prisoners.

The return of people home is a priority for Ukraine, so we count on the Emirates' further active role. Ukraine is also grateful for the humanitarian aid. Last week we received a large shipment of over 1,500 generators. In the context of Russian air terror, such assistance is critical

- said the President of Ukraine.

The parties also discussed the possibility of long-term financial support from the UAE, as well as cooperation in the implementation of the Peace Formula.

Putin is the only reason why various wars continue: Zelensky at the Davos Forum16.01.24, 15:50 • 20748 views

He spoke about the start of preparations for the Global Peace Summit and invited the UAE to join the process. The voice of the Gulf countries is important to us

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy summarized. 

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the start of preparations for the first Global Peace Summitto be held in Switzerland. More than 80 countries and international institutions are expected to participate.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

