He heard reports from the Chief of the Armed Forces and the heads of the GUR and the SBU: Zelenskyy convened the Chief of Staff, talked about the front and the return of prisoners

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, the Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine. The main topics were the frontline and the release of prisoners, UNN reports.

Today he held a meeting. Report of Chief Commander Alexander Syrsky, detailed report. The front. Our positions. The hottest areas. The supplies we expect. There was also a report by the head of the GUR, the head of the SBU, and representatives of the Coordination Headquarters on negotiations for the release of prisoners - Zelensky said.

According to him, it is extremely important for our state to have clear communication with the relatives of the prisoners.

"For each name, for each person, there must be clarity - as much as possible - on what work is being done to bring our people back home," the President summarized.

