He heard reports from the Chief of the Armed Forces and the heads of the GUR and the SBU: Zelenskyy convened the Chief of Staff, talked about the front and the return of prisoners

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92230 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109476 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152225 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156074 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252107 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174545 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165743 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148388 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226811 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39591 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73877 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41977 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34854 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67403 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252107 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226811 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212776 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238491 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225212 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92230 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67403 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73877 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113281 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114163 views
He heard reports from the Chief of the Armed Forces and the heads of the GUR and the SBU: Zelenskyy convened the Chief of Staff, talked about the front and the return of prisoners

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19408 views

President Zelenskyy held a meeting to discuss the situation at the front, expected deliveries, negotiations on the release of prisoners, and maintaining clear communication with the families of prisoners.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, the Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine. The main topics were the frontline and the release of prisoners, UNN reports.

Today he held a meeting. Report of Chief Commander Alexander Syrsky, detailed report. The front. Our positions. The hottest areas. The supplies we expect. There was also a report by the head of the GUR, the head of the SBU, and representatives of the Coordination Headquarters on negotiations for the release of prisoners 

- Zelensky said.

According to him, it is extremely important for our state to have clear communication with the relatives of the prisoners.

"For each name, for each person, there must be clarity - as much as possible - on what work is being done to bring our people back home," the President summarized.

Zelenskyy heard reports on the situation in Odesa and Kharkiv after the Russian attack29.04.24, 21:58 • 19588 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

