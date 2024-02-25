He doesn't have a cell phone, and I don't work with telegraphs: Zelensky says whether he will answer Putin's call

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy ironically answered the question whether he would talk to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin if he suddenly called, UNN reports.

"He doesn't have a cell phone, how can he call me? And I don't work with the telegraph of 1917 anymore," Zelensky said during a press conference.

However, he later added that Putin would not call him because he did not want to end the war.

"Today it is," Zelensky summarized.

