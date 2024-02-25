$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 34116 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 128333 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 79212 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 295190 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 247901 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 195930 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 233695 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252142 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158240 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372264 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

He doesn't have a cell phone, and I don't work with telegraphs: Zelensky says whether he will answer Putin's call

Kyiv • UNN

 • 111746 views

Zelenskiy ironically said he would not talk to Putin because the Russian dictator does not have a cell phone, adding that Putin does not want to end the war.

He doesn't have a cell phone, and I don't work with telegraphs: Zelensky says whether he will answer Putin's call

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy ironically answered the question whether he would talk to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin if he suddenly called, UNN reports.

"He doesn't have a cell phone, how can he call me? And I don't work with the telegraph of 1917 anymore," Zelensky said during a press conference.

However, he later added that Putin would not call him because he did not want to end the war.

"Today it is," Zelensky summarized.

Zelenskyy: 31 thousand Ukrainian servicemen died in this war

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
