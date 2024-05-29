Hamster Kombat game threatens the safety of Ukrainians through a russian domain

The game Hamster Kombat can be dangerous for Ukrainians. This is reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security SPRAVDI, UNN reports.

Details

Hamster Kombat, a game in which users need to earn coins by clicking on the screen and completing tasks, has quickly gained popularity in Ukraine.

However, there is a possibility that this game may be dangerous for Ukrainians because of its russian domain.

Hamster Kombat is registered by RU-CENTER Group, one of the largest domain name registrars and hosting providers that is part of the RBC holding. Since russian companies are obliged to store internal user data on their servers and provide it to security forces upon request, this poses a threat to Ukrainians. Their personal data can be used for unknown purposes.