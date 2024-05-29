ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Hamster Kombat game threatens the safety of Ukrainians through a russian domain

Hamster Kombat game threatens the safety of Ukrainians through a russian domain

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28336 views

The Hamster Kombat game, which requires clicks to earn coins, may be dangerous for Ukrainians due to its russian domain and potential data collection by Russian companies.

The game Hamster Kombat can be dangerous for Ukrainians. This is reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security SPRAVDI, UNN reports.

Details

Hamster Kombat, a game in which users need to earn coins by clicking on the screen and completing tasks, has quickly gained popularity in Ukraine.

However, there is a possibility that this game may be dangerous for Ukrainians because of its russian domain.

Hamster Kombat is registered by RU-CENTER Group, one of the largest domain name registrars and hosting providers that is part of the RBC holding. Since russian companies are obliged to store internal user data on their servers and provide it to security forces upon request, this poses a threat to Ukrainians. Their personal data can be used for unknown purposes.

25.11.22, 15:06 • 2420061 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

TechnologiesNews from social networks

