Half a million Ukrainians have already generated military registration documents in Reserve+

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11875 views

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 123778 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 127252 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 141764 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 201238 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 240411 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148442 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370222 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182659 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149829 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 86032 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 121022 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 107871 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 23236 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 43435 views
Publications

Exclusive

06:27 AM • 123778 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 108665 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 127252 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 121821 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 141764 views
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 8484 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10662 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14931 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16325 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 23754 views
Half a million Ukrainians have already generated military registration documents in Reserve+

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13071 views

500,000 citizens of Ukraine have applied for military registration documents online through the Reserve+ application, saving time and money for citizens and the state.

500,000 Ukrainian citizens have generated military registration documents online through the "Reserve+" application in just one day after its launch, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"500,000 citizens have generated military registration documents online through Reserve+," the Defense Ministry reported on Telegram.

This is about a third of all users of the app who have updated their data, the Defense Ministry said.

"It takes citizens up to 5 business days to get a document from the TCC. With Reserve+, this service takes a few minutes. Digitalization saves time and money for our citizens and the state," emphasized Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernogorenko.

QR code is now available in the Reserve+ app18.06.24, 08:20 • 26165 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
