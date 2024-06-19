Half a million Ukrainians have already generated military registration documents in Reserve+
Kyiv • UNN
500,000 citizens of Ukraine have applied for military registration documents online through the Reserve+ application, saving time and money for citizens and the state.
500,000 Ukrainian citizens have generated military registration documents online through the "Reserve+" application in just one day after its launch, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
"500,000 citizens have generated military registration documents online through Reserve+," the Defense Ministry reported on Telegram.
This is about a third of all users of the app who have updated their data, the Defense Ministry said.
"It takes citizens up to 5 business days to get a document from the TCC. With Reserve+, this service takes a few minutes. Digitalization saves time and money for our citizens and the state," emphasized Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernogorenko.
