Half a million Ukrainian schoolchildren study online - Lesnoy

More than half a million Ukrainian schoolchildren are studying online and noted that about 400 thousand more Ukrainian children are studying abroad. This was announced by Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi during the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, UNN reports with reference to We Are Ukraine.

"More than half a million students are studying online, which is a huge number. We realize that not everywhere online education is of sufficient quality," said Lisovyi.

According to him, online learning does not allow for the full development of soft skills and it does not contribute to the formation of a child's willpower.

"The third aspect is the health of children, a decrease in physical activity. We record an increase in chronic diseases. That is why we should not delay the return to full-time education wherever it is safe to do so," the minister emphasized.

Lisovyi also noted that the figure of half a million does not take into account about 400,000 Ukrainian children who receive education from abroad.

Starting September 1, 2025, Ukraine will require all children to attend full-time education in schools at the place of actual residence.