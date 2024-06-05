Hackers attack: attackers sent out fake invitations from Donetsk RMA to the global peace summit 2024

Hackers created fake email accounts of employees of the Donetsk RMA. This is reported by the chairman of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, the attackers managed to send out letters with an invitation to the global peace summit 2024, allegedly on behalf of the head of the Donetsk regional military administration.

It is obvious that the Donetsk RMA and its chairman are not authorized to make such invitations, which confirms the fake nature of these letters.

At the Donetsk RMA, we ask everyone who received fake emails to understand this unfortunate incident and will be grateful for continuing good relations and helping Ukraine in your areas - stated Vadim Filashkin.

